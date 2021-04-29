Truist Financial Corp Makes New Investment in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,980,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PS Business Parks by 208.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 33,031 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,327,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,304,000 after buying an additional 165,096 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PS Business Parks by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks stock opened at $159.98 on Thursday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.79 and a fifty-two week high of $165.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.65.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 45.25% and a return on equity of 18.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.95%.

Separately, KeyCorp raised PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other PS Business Parks news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total transaction of $865,370.00. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

