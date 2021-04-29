Truist Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 8,751 First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.18% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ DVOL opened at $26.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.49. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $26.79.

