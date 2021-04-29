Truist Financial Corp Sells 6,868 Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,868 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYM. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 549.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

PLYM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

PLYM stock opened at $18.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $18.25. The stock has a market cap of $510.27 million, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.64). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 9.96%. As a group, analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

