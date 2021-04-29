Truist Financial Corp Takes Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 230.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 310,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,873,000 after acquiring an additional 216,329 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,636,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Europe ETF by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 32,179 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Europe ETF stock opened at $53.20 on Thursday. iShares Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $53.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.02.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

