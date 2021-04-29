Truist Securiti Comments on Ovintiv Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ovintiv in a report released on Sunday, April 25th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.03. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.12 billion.

OVV has been the topic of several other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$30.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to C$31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$28.25.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at C$29.93 on Tuesday. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of C$6.84 and a twelve month high of C$36.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.28%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

