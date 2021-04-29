Truist Securiti Comments on Regions Financial Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a research report issued on Sunday, April 25th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will earn $1.99 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.72. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.61.

RF opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.69. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $22.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RF. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Regions Financial by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,863.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

