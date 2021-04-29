Truist Securiti Comments on Safehold Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SAFE)

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Safehold in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Safehold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Safehold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $70.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.83. Safehold has a 1 year low of $45.02 and a 1 year high of $84.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.95 and a beta of -0.46.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Safehold had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.10 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Safehold by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Safehold by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Safehold by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Safehold by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Safehold by 6.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 39,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $3,002,328.91. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 8,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $672,939.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,383,029 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1623 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.03%.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

