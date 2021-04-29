Truist Securiti Weighs in on Centennial Resource Development, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $148.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.38 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 84.87%.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CDEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centennial Resource Development currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.60.

NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $4.47 on Thursday. Centennial Resource Development has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 6.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDEV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 138,857 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 40.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,576,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 742,102 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 77,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,117 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

