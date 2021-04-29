Truist Securities Cuts Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $205.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $254.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 42.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.77.

ENPH stock traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $144.11. The company had a trading volume of 32,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,852. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $37.81 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $9,706,906.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,877,487.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $1,176,903.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at $25,302,709.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,471 shares of company stock worth $37,630,844. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,633,853,000 after buying an additional 1,976,690 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $162,087,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 459.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,073,000 after purchasing an additional 688,460 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,329,000 after purchasing an additional 420,494 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $68,251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

