TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Needham & Company LLC

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.77% from the stock’s previous close.

TTMI has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley increased their target price on TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist increased their target price on TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.04.

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $15.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.63. TTM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $526.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.20 million. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 7.63%. TTM Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas L. Soder sold 55,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $837,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTMI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $19,396,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,242,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,265,000 after acquiring an additional 633,351 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 151.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,006,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,888,000 after acquiring an additional 606,738 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $494,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 738,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,189,000 after purchasing an additional 410,776 shares during the period.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

