Tudor Pickering Reiterates Hold Rating for Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF)

Tudor Pickering reiterated their hold rating on shares of Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

IPPLF has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Inter Pipeline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Inter Pipeline from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Inter Pipeline from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Inter Pipeline from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.82.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

IPPLF opened at $14.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average is $11.59. Inter Pipeline has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $14.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.3832 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.