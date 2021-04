TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Shares Up 4.7%

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF)’s share price was up 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.98 and last traded at $5.98. Approximately 660 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 3,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.32.

About TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF)

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.