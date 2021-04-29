Tutor Perini (TPC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.41%. On average, analysts expect Tutor Perini to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TPC opened at $16.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.36 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.60. Tutor Perini has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $20.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.2969 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $907,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TPC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

