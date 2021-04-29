TwoKeyEconomy Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $325,453.00 (2KEY)

TwoKeyEconomy (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. Over the last week, TwoKeyEconomy has traded 30.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TwoKeyEconomy coin can now be purchased for about $0.0379 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular exchanges. TwoKeyEconomy has a total market capitalization of $985,717.16 and approximately $325,453.00 worth of TwoKeyEconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TwoKeyEconomy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00068304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00020612 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00079504 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.89 or 0.00847282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00098961 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001547 BTC.

About TwoKeyEconomy

2KEY is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2018. TwoKeyEconomy’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,002,340 coins. TwoKeyEconomy’s official website is 2key.network . TwoKeyEconomy’s official Twitter account is @2keyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

Buying and Selling TwoKeyEconomy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TwoKeyEconomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TwoKeyEconomy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TwoKeyEconomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TwoKeyEconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TwoKeyEconomy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.