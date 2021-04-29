U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. is the largest publicly-traded, pure-play operator of outpatient physical and occupational therapy clinics. The clinics provide pre- and post-operative care for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries, rehabilitation of injured workers and preventative care. USPh also manages several physical therapy facilities for third parties, including physician groups. Each of USPh’s clinics are directed by a licensed physical therapist that drive patient volume via local physicians, former patients and other referral sources. Marketing representatives are used to further augment sales. Historically, USPh has grown its business through de novo development; approximately two-thirds of USPh clinics were originally start-ups. Strategic acquisitions, which accelerate the Company’s growth, are structured like the de novo partnerships, with significant ownership retained by founders. “

Separately, Barrington Research restated a market perform rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

USPH stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,475. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $64.30 and a 1 year high of $143.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08 and a beta of 1.45.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $117.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.08 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.65%.

In other news, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $194,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.00 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,800 shares of company stock worth $1,246,748 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at about $889,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,500,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

