Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Barclays

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on UBER. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.58.

UBER traded down $3.46 on Wednesday, reaching $54.98. 1,180,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,872,578. The stock has a market cap of $102.31 billion, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $26.58 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 245.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

