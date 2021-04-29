UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) by 141.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,262 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 709.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 38,847.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 13,208 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.42. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $8.35.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 58.88%. The company had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 22,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $164,944.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,589.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie upped their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.04.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

