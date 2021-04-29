UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $554,000 Holdings in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) by 77.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 121,490 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Cincinnati Bell worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Bell during the 4th quarter valued at $1,850,000. S. Muoio & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. S. Muoio & CO. LLC now owns 44,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,623 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 8,057 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Bell by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 443,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,771,000 after buying an additional 86,152 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Bell during the 4th quarter worth $186,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBB stock opened at $15.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.28. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.46.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as consumer long distance, digital trunking, and switched access services, as well as other value-added services, including caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return services.

