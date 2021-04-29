UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $610,000 Stock Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,772 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $51.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. SkyWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $61.15.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $589.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.96 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SKYW shares. Raymond James increased their price target on SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.60.

In other news, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 41,020 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $2,387,774.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,449,780.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Woodward sold 3,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $181,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,272 shares of company stock worth $4,295,078 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

