UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $1,089,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 927,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,701,473.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 5,249 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $236,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,249 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,905 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Replimune Group stock opened at $34.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 19.47, a current ratio of 19.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.34. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $54.85.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Replimune Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.78.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

