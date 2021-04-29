UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 291 Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 136,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,425,000 after purchasing an additional 35,503 shares in the last quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,151,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,629,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. 54.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $145.20 per share, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,864,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Scott Cooley acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,618. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DHIL opened at $172.70 on Thursday. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.01 and a twelve month high of $177.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.90. The company has a market capitalization of $545.73 million, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 29.63%. The firm had revenue of $35.04 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients. The company also provides fund administration services, including portfolio and regulatory compliance, treasury and financial oversight, and general business management and governance of the mutual fund complex, as well as oversight of back-office service providers, such as the custodian, fund accountant, and transfer agent.

