UBS Group Raises Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Price Target to $65.00

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Copper from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup raised Southern Copper from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an underweight rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.19.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $73.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.59. Southern Copper has a 1 year low of $31.12 and a 1 year high of $83.15.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 17.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southern Copper will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 33,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.73, for a total value of $2,385,596.34. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,502,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,807,751.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 264,821 shares of company stock worth $20,402,507 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCCO. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Southern Copper by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Southern Copper by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Southern Copper by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

