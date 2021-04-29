UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Acquired by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 42.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in UGI by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 79,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in UGI by 1.3% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 21,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in UGI by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in UGI by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in UGI by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $43.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.74. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $26.95 and a 12 month high of $44.54.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

In related news, Director Ted A. Dosch bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $374,600.00. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

