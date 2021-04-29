UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

UMB Financial stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.43. The company had a trading volume of 154,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. UMB Financial has a 12-month low of $40.02 and a 12-month high of $99.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.70.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

In related news, insider Thomas S. Terry sold 5,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $517,154.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,024.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin M. Macke sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $63,240.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,777 shares in the company, valued at $628,608.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,176 shares of company stock worth $2,771,619. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UMBF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.