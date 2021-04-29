UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.31% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “United Mobile Home’s primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities – leasing manufactured home spaces on a month-to-month basis to private manufactured home owners. The company also leases homes to residents. A manufactured home community is designed to accommodate detached, single family manufactured housing units, which are produced off-site by manufacturers and delivered by truck to the site. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on UMH. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $16.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

UMH stock opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86. UMH Properties has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $21.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.28. The firm has a market cap of $905.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 1.07.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.49. UMH Properties had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. As a group, analysts expect that UMH Properties will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,919 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in UMH Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in UMH Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

