Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on UMPQ. TheStreet raised Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In related news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $192,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,947.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $84,467.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,233,267.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,149 shares of company stock valued at $314,154. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at $46,503,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Umpqua in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,829,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Umpqua during the 4th quarter worth about $619,000. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Umpqua during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,999,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $18.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.07 and its 200-day moving average is $15.80. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. Umpqua has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $19.24.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $330.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Umpqua will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

