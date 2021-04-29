Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Short Interest Update

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 498,700 shares, an increase of 201.0% from the March 31st total of 165,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

UNPSF opened at $0.83 on Thursday. Uni-President China has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84.

About Uni-President China

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and trades in beverages and instant noodles in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Beverages, Instant Noodles, and Others segments. It offers tea drinks, juice drinks, milk tea, coffee, bottled water, soy milk, and bottle can drinks.

