Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Short Interest Update

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 498,700 shares, an increase of 201.0% from the March 31st total of 165,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
UNPSF opened at $0.83 on Thursday. Uni-President China has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84.
About Uni-President China
