Unicly Hashmasks Collection Hits Market Cap of $6.93 Million (UMASK)

Unicly Hashmasks Collection (CURRENCY:UMASK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Unicly Hashmasks Collection has a market capitalization of $6.93 million and $2,106.00 worth of Unicly Hashmasks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unicly Hashmasks Collection coin can currently be bought for $0.0693 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unicly Hashmasks Collection has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00061347 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.00 or 0.00273566 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $572.26 or 0.01050649 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $387.07 or 0.00710636 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00025460 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,625.65 or 1.00290237 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Unicly Hashmasks Collection Profile

Unicly Hashmasks Collection’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins.

Unicly Hashmasks Collection Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Hashmasks Collection directly using US dollars.

