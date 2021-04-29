UniCredit SpA (BIT:UCG) Receives €9.87 Average Price Target from Brokerages

UniCredit SpA (BIT:UCG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €9.87 ($11.61).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UCG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a €11.30 ($13.29) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.80 ($11.53) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

UniCredit has a 1-year low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 1-year high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

