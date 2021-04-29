Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 3,500 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Unilever (LON:ULVR) has been assigned a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential downside of 17.16% from the stock’s previous close.

ULVR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective on Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective on Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,550 ($59.45) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,499.09 ($58.78).

ULVR opened at GBX 4,225 ($55.20) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £111.03 billion and a PE ratio of 23.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,060.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,284.71. Unilever has a 52 week low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59).

In other Unilever news, insider John Rishton Cha bought 1,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,951 ($51.62) per share, with a total value of £49,624.56 ($64,834.81).

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

