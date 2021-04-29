Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 4,800 Price Target at Barclays

Unilever (LON:ULVR) has been assigned a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ULVR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,499.09 ($58.78).

Get Unilever alerts:

LON:ULVR opened at GBX 4,238.50 ($55.38) on Thursday. Unilever has a 12-month low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £111.38 billion and a PE ratio of 23.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,060.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,284.71.

In other Unilever news, insider John Rishton Cha acquired 1,256 shares of Unilever stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,951 ($51.62) per share, with a total value of £49,624.56 ($64,834.81).

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.