Unilever PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 37.10 (LON:ULVR)

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 37.10 ($0.48) per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

ULVR opened at GBX 4,204.27 ($54.93) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £110.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,060.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,284.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 4,550 ($59.45) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,499.09 ($58.78).

In related news, insider John Rishton Cha purchased 1,256 shares of Unilever stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,951 ($51.62) per share, for a total transaction of £49,624.56 ($64,834.81).

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

