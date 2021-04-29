Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Position Trimmed by Marathon Asset Management LLP

Marathon Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 268,620 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 8,173 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $59,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $5,173,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.1% in the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $225.46. The stock had a trading volume of 10,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,633. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $149.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $147.05 and a 1 year high of $228.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.57.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

