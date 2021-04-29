United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target Cut to $78.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 45.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on UAL. Argus upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen upgraded United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.35.

UAL stock opened at $53.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.34. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $63.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.63.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.57) EPS. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Airlines will post -26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $600,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,469.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,060 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1,140.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 9,845 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth $383,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 3.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 89.5% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 98,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,646,000 after acquiring an additional 46,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 41.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

