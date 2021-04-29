United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) CFO Sells $192,000.00 in Stock

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $33.48 on Thursday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $36.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.32.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 22.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 442,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,580,000 after purchasing an additional 108,867 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,280,000 after acquiring an additional 19,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. United Community Banks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.30.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

