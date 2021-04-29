United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.89 Per Share

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for United Parcel Service in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $2.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.66. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UPS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.04.

UPS opened at $198.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $171.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.65. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $88.85 and a 1 year high of $198.43.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

