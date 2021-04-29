United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Given New $244.00 Price Target at UBS Group

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $205.00 to $244.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UPS. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Vertical Research began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $183.04.

UPS stock traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.00. 256,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,672,784. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $88.85 and a 1-year high of $198.43.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

