United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

UPS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Vertical Research assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Parcel Service to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $183.04.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $2.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.75. 97,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,672,784. The company has a market cap of $174.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.08 and a 200 day moving average of $166.65. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $88.85 and a 52-week high of $198.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.18%.

In other news, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.