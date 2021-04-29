United Time Technology (NASDAQ:UTME) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) traded down 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $46.21 and last traded at $47.40. 44,344 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 929,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.00.

United Time Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:UTME)

United Time Technology Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. The company also provides electronics manufacturing services, including original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacturer services. It sells its products under the UTime and Do brand names in South America, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Africa.

