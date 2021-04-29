UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Corbett Road Capital Management LLC

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,215 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 21,416 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,969,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,130 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.4% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.61.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total transaction of $978,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $60,323,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,420 shares of company stock worth $7,532,962. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $4.78 on Thursday, hitting $399.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,298,256. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $273.71 and a 52-week high of $401.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $373.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.47. The company has a market capitalization of $377.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

