Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Position Increased by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $37,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 235.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OLED. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Roth Capital raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.13.

NASDAQ OLED traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $233.17. 2,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,702. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $230.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $137.30 and a twelve month high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $141.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

