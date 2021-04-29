Universal Electronics (UEIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Universal Electronics to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $156.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.61 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.87%. On average, analysts expect Universal Electronics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UEIC stock opened at $54.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $756.61 million, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. Universal Electronics has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $65.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.14.

In other Universal Electronics news, Director Satjiv S. Chahil sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total transaction of $218,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,250 shares of company stock valued at $867,188 in the last ninety days. 7.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UEIC. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Universal Electronics from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, security, home automation, hospitality, and climate control markets.

