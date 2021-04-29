Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Stock Position Lowered by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 82.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 856 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,132 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,347,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $185,282,000 after buying an additional 24,289 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,415,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 73,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,140,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

NYSE:UHS opened at $147.81 on Thursday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.64 and a 1 year high of $150.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.01%.

UHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Read More: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.