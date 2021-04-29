UnlimitedIP Trading 12.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. UnlimitedIP has a market capitalization of $15.32 million and $2.24 million worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar. One UnlimitedIP coin can currently be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UnlimitedIP Coin Profile

UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a coin. It launched on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,332,878,350 coins. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

