UPM-Kymmene Oyj’s (UPMMY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UPMMY. Jefferies Financial Group cut UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, DNB Markets cut UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of UPMMY stock opened at $39.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.83. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $40.30.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

