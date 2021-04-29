US Capital Advisors Comments on Gulfport Energy Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GPORQ)

Gulfport Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gulfport Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.12). US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $244.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.16 million. Gulfport Energy had a negative net margin of 410.97% and a negative return on equity of 56.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gulfport Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GPORQ opened at $0.06 on Thursday. Gulfport Energy has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $2.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 5.58.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma.

