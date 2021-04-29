US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.26

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.26 and last traded at $41.26, with a volume of 25125 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.36.
USFD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.10.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of -64.06 and a beta of 1.80.
In other news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $54,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,267,949. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,524,334.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,394,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,101 shares of company stock worth $2,946,108. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in US Foods by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 17,130 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC increased its position in US Foods by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 994,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,127,000 after acquiring an additional 208,348 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in US Foods by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in US Foods by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,602,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,684,000 after acquiring an additional 229,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in US Foods by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 28,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.
About US Foods (NYSE:USFD)
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
