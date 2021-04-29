USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USANA Health Sciences Inc. develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s three primary product lines consist of nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s products are distributed primarily through a network marketing system. “

Separately, Roth Capital upped their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $88.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.27. USANA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $68.30 and a 52 week high of $102.96.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 32.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total value of $38,996.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy E. Wood sold 852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $79,730.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,340 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,473 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 54.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

