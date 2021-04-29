Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Bokf Na

Bokf Na boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.56.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $74.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2,469.84, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.77. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

