Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.10

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.10 and last traded at $27.10, with a volume of 18571 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.64. The stock has a market cap of $766.20 million, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.80.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $516.80 million during the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 5.65%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Valhi by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 61,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Valhi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Valhi by 55,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Valhi by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Valhi by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Valhi Company Profile (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

